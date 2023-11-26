PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. along I-85 South at Mile Marker 69.
Troopers: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Charlotte small business listed as one of Oprah’s favorite things for 2023
Charlotte small business listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023
Red Cross North Carolina was on the scene assisting the occupants.
Multiple fire departments respond to Midland house fire
SPGBK Watches have been selected as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023.
Charlotte small business listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86