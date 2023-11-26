PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Isolated showers possible ahead of our next cold front

Increasing clouds with a slight chance for isolated showers, highs will be in lower 50s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some isolated showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front that will move through the area later this afternoon into Monday morning. For today, expect increasing clouds along with a slight chance for some isolated showers; highs will top out in the lower 50s. Later tonight, chances for showers will diminish giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s.

  • Today: Increasing clouds, isolated showers
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Behind the cold front, high pressure will build across the Carolinas, keeping conditions cool and dry for most of this week. Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will be unseasonably cool with some freezing and sub-freezing temperatures likely during the overnight. 

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.  By Friday, the chances for scattered showers will return but highs will remain cool in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

