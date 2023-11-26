Injury-riddled Charlotte 49ers drop season-finale at USF

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Tampa, Fla. -- Charlotte’s injury-decimated roster caught up to it in the third quarter as South Florida piled up 20 points on its way to a 48-14 American Athletic Conference victory, Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

It was the season-finale for the 49ers (3-9; AAC: 2-6), who were playing without over half its starters, while USF (6-6; AAC: 4-4) reached bowl eligibility with the victory.

“I’ve been participating in football for a long time and I’ve never been more proud of a team, win or lose, than I am with these guys tonight,” said head coach Biff Poggi. “We had 12 starters out. That’s over 50% of our starters -- I think most kids would have packed it in. They never did. We played three interior defensive linemen. One was a freshman. One was a hard-working guy (who hasn’t played much) and one was a back-up offensive lineman. We fought to the bitter end and I’m really proud of the kids.”

Charlotte drove for a TD on its opening possession for the second time this season and Demetrius Knight deflected a pass on fourth and goal from the one as Charlotte and South Florida were deadlocked, 7-7, after the first quarter.

Charlotte would muster just 58 yards for the rest of the half as South Florida built a two-score lead.

The Bulls took the lead midway through the second quarter on a double-pass trick play that found Kelley Joiner open for a 62-yard TD catch from receiver Sean Atkins.

The Bulls tacked on a third score in the final minute of the first half on a short four-yard pass from Byrum Brown to Joiner to take a 21-7 lead into the locker room.

BULLS’ THIRD-QUARTER CHARGE

USF scored on its opening drive of the second half to take a 28-7 lead before the 49ers answered.

Charlotte walk-on quarterback Steven Johnson came on in relief in the second half and marched the 49ers 74 yards on five plays to cut the lead in half, 28-14. He was 2-for-2 on the drive, and hit Jairus Mack for a 47-yard TD pass. It was Mack’s second receiving TD of the year, both of which were for 45 or more yards. It was the first career TD pass from Johnson, who was seeing his first action of the year.

The Bulls next drive stalled at the four-yard line, leading to a 22-yard field goal for a 31-14 lead.

After a successful onside kick, Brown’s 35-yard touchdown run pushed the Bulls ahead by 24, 38-14.

After Charlotte went for it, unsuccessfully, on fourth down the Bulls added another field goal to slip ahead, 41-14.

STATS:

RB Hahsaun Wilson raced for 77 yards to lead the 49ers rushing attack.

WR Jairus Mack finished the game with a high of 87 receiving yards.

Charlotte put up 298 yards of total offense while USF had 503.

Walk-on QB’s Trexler Ivey (13-of-22; 98 yards; 2 INT) and Stephen Johnson (3-6; 67 yards; 1 TD; 1 INT) shared the 49ers duties behind center

NOTES:

Demetrius Knight, who leads the 49ers in tackles, had 13 vs. the Bulls – the most by a 49er this season. His team-best 96 this season are the fifth-most by a 49er in a single-season – and the most by a 49er since 2019.

Charlotte notched its fifth straight game with an interception when CB Dontez Fagan pulled in his first INT of the season in the first quarter. Fagan added a PBU in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, CB Dontae Balfour tied the 49ers single season school record with his 11th pass break-up of the season. Balfour tied the record set by Branden Dozier in 2014.

LB Prince Bemah had eight tackles to move into a tie for 15th-place all-time with 142 career tackles.

LB Prince Bemah recorded a TFL in the first half as well, giving him 14.0 in his career to tie for 8th all-time.

