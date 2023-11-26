Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Having completed her sentence on fraud charges in federal prison, Casey Parsons is now serving a life sentence in state prison in North Carolina for the torture and murder of her adopted daughter Erica Parsons.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, Casey Parsons was released on Saturday from federal custody. As of Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction does not yet have Casey Parsons listed as a state prisoner.

In 2014 Casey Parsons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, five counts of mail fraud, four counts of aiding in the preparation of a false tax return, four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Parsons was sentenced to 120 months in prison; 3 years supervised release; $41,814.00 in restitution; and a special assessment of $1,500.00.

Parsons admitted to collecting federal assistance for Erica after Erica was murdered. She also admitted to filing taxes using Erica’s name after the murder.

The case began when Erica Parsons was reported missing from her Rowan County home by her adoptive brother in late July 2013, but he told deputies that she been missing for a year prior.

Casey’s husband, Sandy Parsons, was found guilty of 43 federal fraud charges after a trial in October 2014. The charges included one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of false statement to a government agency, 20 counts of theft of government funds, and 20 counts of mail fraud.

Sandy Parsons was sentenced to 96 months in prison; 3 years supervised release; $14,062 in restitution; and a special assessment of $4,300.

On December 17, 2019, Sandy Parsons pleaded guilty in the murder case, ending eight years of speculation, denials, and determined work by investigators.

Sandy Parsons was convicted and sentenced to serve between 33 and 43.5 years in prison on the charges, which include murder, child abuse, concealment of death and obstruction of justice.

By the judge’s sentence, the earliest that Sandy Parsons would be eligible for release from prison, would be when he is approximately 82 years of age.

According to online records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Sandy Parsons was admitted to Central Prison in Raleigh on Jan. 14, 2022. He was transferred to state prison in Alexander County in March, 2022.

Sandy Parsons had previously been serving a sentence in a New Jersey federal prison for financial crimes.

Casey Parsons, pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in Aug. 2019, and is serving a life prison term in addition to a federal sentence on a fraud conviction, and an additional 23 years.

