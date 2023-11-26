PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Derrick Henry scores 2 touchdowns as Panthers drop 10th game of season

Bryce Young was sack 4 times in the loss to the Titans, losing streak extended to 4 games
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers (1-10) dropped their 10th game of the season after losing to the Tennessee Titans (4-7) 17-10 on Sunday, Nov. 26 from Nissan Stadium.

Running back Derek Henry carried the load for the Titans scoring two first half touchdowns to give them a 17-3 lead at half time.

Henry’s first touchdown capped off a long drive for Tennessee, a 15-play 91 yard drive ending with Henry finding pay dirt from a yard out.

Bryce Young and the Panthers found a little life in their second drive of the game as they got into Titan territory, but a holding penalty by tight end Ian Thomas stalled the drive and the Panthers settled for a 50-yard field goal from Eddie Pineiro to make it 7-3.

The Panthers forced a three and out on the Titans next drive, but a 71-yard punt would pin Young and the offense inside the 5-yard line.

Titans linebacker Arden Key would come up with a strip-sack on Young to set up Henry’s second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard score. It would be the first game this season that Henry has scored multiple touchdowns in a game.

The Panthers would get the ball to start the second half and they would find the end zone as Chuba Hubbard scored from 5-yards out on 4th and 2. Hubbard had a big 25-yard reception to put the Panthers in the red zone for the first time.

Henry finished the game with 76 yards on 18 carries to go along with his two touchdowns.

Carolina will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

