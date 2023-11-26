PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte small business listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023

SPGBK Watches have been selected as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte small business is getting recognition from Oprah Winfrey.

SPGBK’s president and CEO Kwame Molden said the idea for SPGBK Watches came about during his time in graduate school studying business at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

“So UNC Charlotte really helped plant that seed, but also going to school at UNC Charlotte I was able to be in a position to really be in a position to run my own company,” Molden said.

Molden shared that SPGBK Watches creates colorful and impactful watches inspired by community, culture, and education.

Born in Fayetteville, N.C., and attending undergrad at NC A& T University, Molden shared that after starting SPGBK with his childhood friend Maurice Davis, SPGBK Watches were later sold inside hundreds of Belk, Macy’s and Nordstrom retail stores.

Molden said he was greatly surprised to learn that his watches had been noticed by one of the country’s notable talk show hosts and that she would be the one to deliver him the good news via video chat.

“We have North Carolina written on every single watch. Really when I was growing up, when we used to buy products, you didn’t see North Carolina. You’d see Brooklyn or California. We wanted to make sure we captured our Carolina roots,” Molden explained.

Overjoyed by the recognition from “Lady O” herself, Molden hopes to continue expanding his small business one step at a time.

“We got into Nordstrom in 2020, we got into Macy’s in 202, but this recognition from Oprah is really going to take our business to the next level,” Molden said.

Molden shared with WBTV that he hopes to one day open up a brick-and-mortar store for SPGBK Watches.

To learn more about SPGBK, visit their website. To see Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023, click here.

