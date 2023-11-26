Charlotte Fire Department says east Charlotte house fire was intentionally set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has determined that a house fire in east Charlotte was intentionally set.

CFD states that the fire occurred around 6 a.m. in the 6300 block of Woodbend Dr.

Officials stated that 30 firefighters were able to control the fire in 13 minutes. There were no injuries.

Investigators stated that the fire was set in the exterior of the maintenance garage door. Estimated property content loss at $35K.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

