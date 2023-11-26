PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Central Ave to be reduced to 1 lane in each direction starting Monday, Nov. 27

The closure is expected to last through Feb. 29, 2024
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Central Avenue between Prospect Street and Louise Avenue will be reduced to one lane in both directions beginning Monday, Nov. 27.

Charlotte Department of Transportation stated that the closure is expected to last until Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

It will be closed to move overhead lines underground along the closure footprint.

