Aguilar throws 4 touchdown passes, Appalachian State advances to Sun Belt title game

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State blew past Georgia Southern 55-27 on Saturday, clinching a berth in the Sun Belt Championship in the process.

The Mountaineers (8-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) fell behind by 11 points in the first quarter then outscored the Eagles 52-13 over the final three quarters.

Aguilar threw second quarter touchdown passes of 27 yards to Kaedin Robinson and 41 yards to Cristan Horn, leading the Mountaineers to a 27-17 lead at halftime.

Aguilar hit Eli Wilson from 2 yards and Anderson Castle scored on a 15-yard run to extend the lead to 41-17 after three. Aguilar and Robinson hooked up again, from 10 yards, and Maqueul Haywood capped the scoring with a 27-yard run late in the fourth.

Georgia Southern’s only highlight in the second half was a 100-yard kickoff return by DeAndre Buchannon.

Aguilar finished 23-of-36 passing for 296 yards with the four scores and one interception. Kanye Roberts had 109 yards rushing and Robinson caught eight passes for 108 yards.

Davis Brin was 24-of-34 for Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5) but threw three interceptions.

Appalachian State finished second in the East Division but advances to the championship game because first-place James Madison is not eligible for the postseason while the Dukes transition to the FBS. Appalachian State will play Troy, which clinched the West Division with a 35-17 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana and Troy are the only teams that have played in the championship game that began in 2018.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

