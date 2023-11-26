3 firefighters injured in Steele Creek house fire Sunday morning

STEELE CREEK, N.C. (WBTV) - Three firefighters were injured in a house fire in Steele Creek early Sunday morning, according the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300 block of Rocky Gap Lane.

Officials state that the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

Two of the firefighters had minor injuries and were treated at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

CFD stated that the family made it out safely and were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

