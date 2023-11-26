PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
3 firefighters injured in Steele Creek house fire Sunday morning

Two of the firefighters received minor injuries and the third was transported.
CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300...
CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300 block of Rocky Gap Lane.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEELE CREEK, N.C. (WBTV) - Three firefighters were injured in a house fire in Steele Creek early Sunday morning, according the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

CFD assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting the fire that occurred in the 1300 block of Rocky Gap Lane.

Officials state that the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

Two of the firefighters had minor injuries and were treated at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

CFD stated that the family made it out safely and were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

