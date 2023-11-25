Weekend Forecast: Cool, mostly dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs will reach the low to mid 50s this weekend ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday: Cool, mix of sun and clouds

Sunday: Cold start, few late day showers

Week Ahead: Below-average, frigid mornings

Our Thanksgiving weekend is off to chilly start, and high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon hours. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds for any shopping plans... No need for the umbrella today!

Cool weekend ahead... Cold starts likely through the upcoming work week! (WBTV)

Sunday morning low temperatures will start out in the low 30s before highs rebound back into the low to mid 50s. A cold front will be approaching the area, eventually ushering in passing shower chances by the afternoon and evening hours.

Even colder temperatures work in for the work week ahead! Morning lows will dip as low as the upper 20s by the middle of the week and highs will struggle to reach the low 50s a couple of afternoons.

Cool weekend ahead... Cold starts likely through the upcoming work week! (WBTV)

We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the area this week, but another chance for rain arrives Friday-Saturday alongside another cold front. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.