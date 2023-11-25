PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend Forecast: Cool, mostly dry

Just a small shower chance Sunday afternoon and evening
Cool weekend ahead... Cold starts likely through the upcoming work week!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs will reach the low to mid 50s this weekend ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday: Cool, mix of sun and clouds

Sunday: Cold start, few late day showers

Week Ahead: Below-average, frigid mornings

Our Thanksgiving weekend is off to chilly start, and high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon hours. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds for any shopping plans... No need for the umbrella today!

Sunday morning low temperatures will start out in the low 30s before highs rebound back into the low to mid 50s. A cold front will be approaching the area, eventually ushering in passing shower chances by the afternoon and evening hours.

Even colder temperatures work in for the work week ahead! Morning lows will dip as low as the upper 20s by the middle of the week and highs will struggle to reach the low 50s a couple of afternoons.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the area this week, but another chance for rain arrives Friday-Saturday alongside another cold front. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

