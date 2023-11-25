Weddington avenges last year’s regional final loss with 44-27 win over Grimsley

The Weddington Warriors saw their season come to an end last year in Greensboro in a 28-27 loss to Grimsley in the 4A Western Regional Final.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Weddington Warriors saw their season come to an end last year in Greensboro in a 28-27 loss to Grimsley in the 4A Western Regional Final.

This year, the Warriors returned the favor, topping the Whirlies 44-27 at home to reach the 4A Western Regional Final again.

Weddington will host Independence next week, with the winner heading on to the 4A state championship.

