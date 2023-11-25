Support small, local businesses by shopping on Small Business Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday.

Small businesses everywhere are preparing for shoppers.

Roughly 72% of consumers reported that Small Business Saturday 2022 made them want to shop and dine at small, independently-owned retailers and restaurants all year long, according to the United States Small Business Administration.

On Camden Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be the Camden Road Street Festival from Atherton to Park Avenue, with 120+ local vendors.

Small Saturday will kick off on Nov. 25 with open-air shopping markets alongside unique retail at Atherton and along Camden Road; click here for more.

