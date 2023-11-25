PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Support small, local businesses by shopping on Small Business Saturday

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday.

Small businesses everywhere are preparing for shoppers.

Roughly 72% of consumers reported that Small Business Saturday 2022 made them want to shop and dine at small, independently-owned retailers and restaurants all year long, according to the United States Small Business Administration.

On Camden Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be the Camden Road Street Festival from Atherton to Park Avenue, with 120+ local vendors.

Small Saturday will kick off on Nov. 25 with open-air shopping markets alongside unique retail at Atherton and along Camden Road; click here for more.

