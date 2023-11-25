Shelby overcomes 16-0 deficit to beat Forest Hills 37-30 in 2A Western Regional Semifinal

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Cam Gaskins
Nov. 25, 2023
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - After an 0-3 start to the season, the Shelby Golden Lions are now one win away from playing for another state championship.

The Forest Hills Yellowjackets came out swinging in this 2A Western Regional Semifinal game, but Shelby overcame a 16-0 first half deficit to punch their ticket to the 2A Western Regional Finals.

Next up, the Golden Lions will host top-seeded Reidsville for a spot in the 2A state championship game.

