Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’

FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 24, 2014.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees says he would still be playing if he could throw a football right-handed.

In an interview on ESPN Radio on Tuesday, the 44-year-old reportedly shared he’s unable to throw with his right arm.

“I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed,” ESPN quoted the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

According to reports, Brees shared his health update when he was asked if any teams had reached out to him to try to lure him out of retirement.

ESPN also quoted Brees saying that if he could still throw with his right arm, he “would absolutely still be playing.”

The 44-year-old said a dislocated shoulder injury that he suffered in 2005 while playing with the San Diego Chargers put him on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder and arthritic changes.

Brees went on to have one of the more successful careers in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl while setting multiple passing records,

He spent his final 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2020.

