More cloud cover & cool temperatures to end the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fast-moving disturbance will give us a chance at a few showers to round out the weekend but most of next week looks dry and pleasant.

• Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated showers

• Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Futurecast for Sunday, Nov. 26. (WBTV)

Morning lows turning colder. (WBTV)

As high pressure builds across the southeast, cool and dry conditions will carry us into the start of the work week.

Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s.

High temps. (WBTV)

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will be unseasonably cool with some freezing and sub-freezing temperatures likely during the overnight. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Forecast low temps. (WBTV)

By Friday, the chances for scattered showers will return but highs will remain cool in the 50s.

Temps & Rain chances through Saturday, Dec. 2. (WBTV)

Elissia Wilson

