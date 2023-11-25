More cloud cover & cool temperatures to end the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fast-moving disturbance will give us a chance at a few showers to round out the weekend but most of next week looks dry and pleasant.
• Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated showers
• Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler
As high pressure builds across the southeast, cool and dry conditions will carry us into the start of the work week.
Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will be unseasonably cool with some freezing and sub-freezing temperatures likely during the overnight. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.
By Friday, the chances for scattered showers will return but highs will remain cool in the 50s.
Elissia Wilson
Elissia Wilson
