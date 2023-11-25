PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

More cloud cover & cool temperatures to end the weekend

7 DAY FORECAST.
7 DAY FORECAST.(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fast-moving disturbance will give us a chance at a few showers to round out the weekend but most of next week looks dry and pleasant.

•     Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated showers

•     Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

•     Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Futurecast for Sunday, Nov. 26.
Futurecast for Sunday, Nov. 26.(WBTV)
Morning lows turning colder.
Morning lows turning colder.(WBTV)

As high pressure builds across the southeast, cool and dry conditions will carry us into the start of the work week.

Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s. 

High temps.
High temps.(WBTV)

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will be unseasonably cool with some freezing and sub-freezing temperatures likely during the overnight. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. 

Forecast low temps.
Forecast low temps.(WBTV)

By Friday, the chances for scattered showers will return but highs will remain cool in the 50s.

Temps & Rain chances through Saturday, Dec. 2.
Temps & Rain chances through Saturday, Dec. 2.(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. along I-85 South at Mile Marker 69.
Troopers: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s all weekend with a chance for rain on Sunday.
Staying cold through the weekend
A few sprinkles will be possible today otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the...
Staying cold through the weekend
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunny Thanksgiving Day ahead of cooler weekend
After rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, much drier conditions will be working in for the...
Cool, but dry, Thanksgiving ahead!