Midland Fire Department, multi fire stations responding to residential fire on Sam Black Rd.

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Midland Fire Department is responding to a residential fire in Cabarrus County.

Officials state that the house fire is in the 11500 block of Sam Black Road.

According to the Midland Fire Department, 10 fire stations from four different counties are responding to the fire.

🔥 Working House Fire🔥 Update 11500 blk of Sam Black Rd 10 Fire Stations from 4 counties are currently operating. Crews still working on heavy fire coming from a house. @midlandnc @DavidWhisenant @wsoctv @WBTV_News @Queen_City_News @wcnc pic.twitter.com/YKTkOXuXLY — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) November 25, 2023

No report of injuries at this time.

