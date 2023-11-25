PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Midland Fire Department, multi fire stations responding to residential fire on Sam Black Rd.

10 fire stations from four counties responding to fire at residential home off Sam Black Road
Midland Fire Department.
Midland Fire Department.(Midland Fire and Rescue Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Midland Fire Department is responding to a residential fire in Cabarrus County.

Officials state that the house fire is in the 11500 block of Sam Black Road.

According to the Midland Fire Department, 10 fire stations from four different counties are responding to the fire.

No report of injuries at this time.

