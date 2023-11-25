Midland Fire Department, multi fire stations responding to residential fire on Sam Black Rd.
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Midland Fire Department is responding to a residential fire in Cabarrus County.
Officials state that the house fire is in the 11500 block of Sam Black Road.
According to the Midland Fire Department, 10 fire stations from four different counties are responding to the fire.
No report of injuries at this time.
