Independence holds on against Butler to reach 4A Western Regional Finals
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - After entering the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs as the 23-seed, the Independence Patriots are now one win away from reaching the state championship game.
The “Big I” toughed out a gritty defensive slugfest, holding on to beat longtime rival Butler 10-7 on the Bulldogs’ homefield.
Next up, the Patriots travel to top-seeded Weddington for the 4A Western Regional Final.
