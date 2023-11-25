PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Independence holds on against Butler to reach 4A Western Regional Finals

After entering the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs as the 23-seed, the Independence Patriots are now...
After entering the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs as the 23-seed, the Independence Patriots are now one win away from reaching the state championship game.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
After entering the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs as the 23-seed, the Independence Patriots are now one win away from reaching the state championship game.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - After entering the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs as the 23-seed, the Independence Patriots are now one win away from reaching the state championship game.

The “Big I” toughed out a gritty defensive slugfest, holding on to beat longtime rival Butler 10-7 on the Bulldogs’ homefield.

Next up, the Patriots travel to top-seeded Weddington for the 4A Western Regional Final.

