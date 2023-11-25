Hickory cruises past West Henderson 28-16 to reach the 3A Western Regional Final

The Red Tornadoes perfect season will live to see another week.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Red Tornadoes perfect season will live to see another week.

Hickory scored timely touchdowns and forced critical turnovers to beat West Henderson 28-16 in the 3A Western Regional Semifinal Friday night at home.

Next up, the Red Tornadoes will host Dudley with the winner advancing to the state championship game.

