GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

NOTE: This video contains profanity. (Source: Leyla Silva (@butterflybeauty.444) / BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
***Editor’s note: This video contains profanity.

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A woman was captured having a breakdown on a Frontier flight last week, terrifying other passengers and forcing the plane to make an emergency stop.

The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to get the woman off the plane, passengers said.

Numerous videos were captured of the incident, with one Reddit user saying the flight was supposed to take less than three hours but turned into six.

Videos show the woman, who has not been identified, screaming and crying, nearly incoherent, as she tries to escape flight attendants. She also climbs over several rows of seats in an apparent attempt to escape.

It’s unclear what led up to the chaos.

Other passengers watch in horror, and one stands up to pray over the woman, claiming she is possessed.

“This did not happen for no reason. This is evidence that there’s a real devil that wants to kill each and every one of y’all including your family members,” the passenger yells. “That’s not her. She’s possessed. She needs help.”

Eventually, another passenger is seen approaching the woman and embracing her in a hug for several minutes until she calms down.

Even so, the plane still made an emergency landing in Dallas to let the woman off the plane, and officials took witness statements from other passengers.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

