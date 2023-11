The Crest Chargers narrowly won their last two playoff games, but could not overcome the Dudley Panthers in the 3A Western Regional Semifinal.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Crest Chargers narrowly won their last two playoff games, but could not overcome the Dudley Panthers in the 3A Western Regional Semifinal.

Dudley comfortably handled the Chargers 46-34, and will advance to face Hickory in the 3A Western Regional Finals next week.

