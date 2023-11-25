PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. along I-85 South at Mile Marker 69.
Troopers: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the...
Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water before giving...
Baby giraffe can't get the angle quite right to drink water