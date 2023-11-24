Troopers: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an early morning Rowan County crash on Black Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. along I-85 South at Mile Marker 69, near Webb Road.

Troopers say while they responded to a separate collision on the highway, the driver killed passed by the two-lane closure going over 70 mph. During this, he hit the front end of an emergency vehicle, spun out, and hit a fire truck.

Officials advised he never pressed the brakes. No first responders were hurt during the incident.

“SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER!” Rowan County Emergency Services wrote in a Facebook post.

The spokesperson continued writing, elaborating on the importance of patience on the roadways.

“We know that it is frustrating to sit in backed-up traffic on the interstate,” the spokesperson continued. “We know we live in a society where everyone is in a rush. We promise you we do not like being out there as much as you do not want us blocking your way. But if we have traffic blocked, it is for a reason, and that is everyone’s safety, including yours.”

The driver’s name has not yet been released; this collision remains under investigation.

