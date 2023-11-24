Heavy traffic expected for hours after crash on I-77 North
The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at Mile Marker 6 near Woodlawn Road.
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy traffic is expected hours after a crash along I-77 North Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at Mile Marker 6 near Woodlawn Road.
Officials say the left lane was closed near Exit 6 and urge travelers to seek an alternate route.
TRAFFIC: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County, troopers say
NCDOT predicts the roadway to be reopened around 6:15 p.m.
Watch continuing coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.