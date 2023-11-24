PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Heavy traffic expected for hours after crash on I-77 North

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at Mile Marker 6 near Woodlawn Road.


By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy traffic is expected hours after a crash along I-77 North Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at Mile Marker 6 near Woodlawn Road.

Officials say the left lane was closed near Exit 6 and urge travelers to seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County, troopers say

NCDOT predicts the roadway to be reopened around 6:15 p.m.

Watch continuing coverage here:

