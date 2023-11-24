PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord Police searching for missing 73-year-old man

William Huston Horn was last seen at the Embassy Suites on John Q Hammons Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who is believed to suffer from cognitive impairment.

William Huston Horn was last seen at the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive Northwest off Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Horn is described as a 170-pound, 6′0″ black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He last wore a black jacket with grey pants, a tan shirt, and black shoes.

Authorities advised that he was walking south of the hotel and unsure where he could have gone.

Anyone with information about Horn should call Sergeant Gary Mearite at the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

