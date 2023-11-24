PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CFD: Man dies in east Charlotte apartment fire caused by ‘careless smoking’

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Frontenac Avenue near Eastway Drive.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Frontenac Avenue near Eastway Drive.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Frontenac Avenue near Eastway Drive.(Courtesy: Charlotte Fire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in an early morning east Charlotte apartment fire on Black Friday, according to the fire department.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Frontenac Avenue near Eastway Drive.

Officials said upon arrival, firefighters found one person with serious injuries and attempted CPR; however, that victim perished.

Firefighters say one apartment complex had signs of an extinguished fire, also determining the fire’s cause was ‘careless smoking.’

It’s unclear whether the alarms functioned properly even though the building had smoke detectors.

The fire self-extinguished, and damage was contained to the affected apartment, reports stated.

Watch continuing coverage here:

