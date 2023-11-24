CFD: Man dies in east Charlotte apartment fire caused by ‘careless smoking’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in an early morning east Charlotte apartment fire on Black Friday, according to the fire department.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Frontenac Avenue near Eastway Drive.

Officials said upon arrival, firefighters found one person with serious injuries and attempted CPR; however, that victim perished.

Firefighters say one apartment complex had signs of an extinguished fire, also determining the fire’s cause was ‘careless smoking.’

TRAFFIC: Heavy traffic expected for hours after crash on I-77 North

It’s unclear whether the alarms functioned properly even though the building had smoke detectors.

The fire self-extinguished, and damage was contained to the affected apartment, reports stated.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.