West Charlotte neighbors concerned about their local shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some neighbors living in West Charlotte are concerned about the conditions of their neighborhood shopping center on Little Rock Road.

“You see a lot of homeless people walking around,” Neighbor Ronnie Williamson said. “They are building camps here.”

Williamson has lived in the area near the shopping center for about 38 years. The shopping center has experienced people sleeping in front of businesses, mattresses seen at the doors of businesses, and one person relieving himself when customers walk into a business.

“You don’t want to just stand there and watch people doing this,” Williamson said. “But you know what they are doing, and you just go on.”

Russell Sanderlin has lived in the area for about 32 years.

“I was proud of the neighborhood,” Neighbor Russell Sanderlin said. “But in the past four to five years it has actually gone down. It has changed a lot.”

WBTV used Crime Map to see how things were going in the 2600 block of Little Rock Road. In the past three months - within 50 feet - there were hundreds of crime incidents ranging from burglary, weapons charges, to assault. Williamson lives about a mile from the shopping center and says he is taking his business elsewhere.

“I just don’t want to be hassled,” Williamson said. “I don’t want to see it. I’m not ignoring it, but I’m not going to dodge people. I don’t like to see the area go down.”

The property manager tells WBTV it is too expensive to pay full-time security to monitor the property, but she did say she will purchase some barriers to put around trash bins to prevent people from digging through the trash.

“I liked to see it get cleaned up,” Sanderlin said. “And get back to where the norm used to be like 17 or 18 years ago where people feel comfortable.”

Neighbors say they will continue to call 9-1-1 every time they see something that shouldn’t be at the mall. This is their way of taking back their neighborhood.

“Somebody’s got to step up and bring it to everybody’s attention,” Sanderlin said. “Let’s get something done.”

WBTV did reach out to Food Lion to see if their customers were complaining. Food Lion sent us this statement.

“We have taken proactive steps to address the situation in collaboration with local law enforcement and the landlord. As a result of these efforts, we’ve seen improvements, and we will remain vigilant in monitoring the situation closely.”

