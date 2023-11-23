PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tasting some Thanksgiving drinks with Gibson Mill Market

Rusty Olson has the perfect drinks to finish off your Thanksgiving feast
QC LIFE DRINKS
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week on QC Life has been all about Thanksgiving!

From finding the perfect dishes and meals to fill your Thanksgiving tables, learning etiquette when meeting family members, and even what to do with our holiday meal leftovers, QC Life has everything you need to prepare for the holiday.

Now, Rusty Olson, manager of the Market Bar at Gibson Mill Market is here to show some festive drinks to enjoy with our meal, or to cap the night.

Here are two drinks ready to be made during, or after, the Thanksgiving meal:

Fall Spiced Whiskey Sour

2 oz Bourbon

2 oz Apple Cider

1.5 oz Lemon Juice

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Orchard Treat

2 oz Vodka

2 oz Apple Cider

1.5 oz Pear Nectar

