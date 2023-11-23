PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Customer accidentally shoots gun inside Lancaster County Walmart

The incident happened at the Supercenter along U.S. Highway 521.
Pic of Walmart store (Source: KAIT-TV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A customer accidentally shot their weapon at a Lancaster County Walmart Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they believed the discharge was accidental and advised a single shot was fired.

Authorities said the customer left the store and has not been identified; an investigation is underway.

