Sheriff: Customer accidentally shoots gun inside Lancaster County Walmart

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A customer accidentally shot their weapon at a Lancaster County Walmart Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened at the Supercenter along U.S. Highway 521.

Deputies say they believed the discharge was accidental and advised a single shot was fired.

Authorities said the customer left the store and has not been identified; an investigation is underway.

