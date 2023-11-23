Santa Patrol begins Friday to keep shoppers safe

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you see police officers in the parking lots of busy shopping area in Salisbury, you can know that they are there for your safety.

Again this year the Salisbury Police Department is conducting the Santa Patrol. It’s a project that involves police having a visible presence in the busy shopping areas of the city to deter crime.

Police also remind shoppers that they can take a few simple steps that would prevent crime. Police say shoppers should not leave any valuables in the car, they should always lock the vehicle up, and try not to be seen carrying an excessive amount of merchandise or cash at one time.

