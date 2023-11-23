PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Santa Patrol begins Friday to keep shoppers safe

Salisbury Police project designed to protect shoppers
Officers will have a visible presence in the busy shopping areas.
Officers will have a visible presence in the busy shopping areas.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you see police officers in the parking lots of busy shopping area in Salisbury, you can know that they are there for your safety.

Again this year the Salisbury Police Department is conducting the Santa Patrol. It’s a project that involves police having a visible presence in the busy shopping areas of the city to deter crime.

Police also remind shoppers that they can take a few simple steps that would prevent crime. Police say shoppers should not leave any valuables in the car, they should always lock the vehicle up, and try not to be seen carrying an excessive amount of merchandise or cash at one time.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Downed power lines have closed the ramp from I-485 Inner to Johnston Road on Wednesday.
I-485 ramp reopened after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in Uptown Charlotte on Wed. Nov. 22 to ice skate, snow tube, and enjoy the...
‘A happy celebration:’ Truist Field kicks off 4th annual Light the Knights festival in Uptown
A new tradition in Uptown was born, one that would bring the city together for a new way to...
‘A happy celebration:’ Truist Field kicks off 4th annual Light the Knights festival in Uptown
#MollysKids: Got a good thought? Send a card. Create a little girl's legacy
#MollysKids: Got a good thought? Send a card. Create a little girl’s legacy
Davidson football player going viral on X.
Davidson’s Barclay Briggs going viral for ‘draft announcement’ post