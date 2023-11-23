NC heart patient completes the Appalachian Trail

BREVARD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Brevard, North Carolina, woman completed the Appalachian Trail (AT) after being diagnosed with a heart condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

“On Sept. 22, we summited Mount Katahdin and completed the trail, not a thru-hike, but we like every single mile from Georgia to Maine,” recounted Jayne Fought.

She said the AT had long been a dream of hers to complete, as outdoor adventure is part of who she is.

“It could be hiking, backpacking, canoeing--especially canoeing, it’s one of my favorites,” Fought explained. “I dabble in a little rock climbing because it scares me, and so I like to do it every once in a while. And some sea kayaking. Yeah, a little bit of everything.”

She even left her career as a middle school teacher in order to spend more time outside.

“I started working at Rockbrook Camp for Girls. It’s a summer camp, and I was on their adventure staff in the summer,” Fought said. “And I just started working on certifications at that point. So, I got my wilderness first responder certification. And then I started auditing classes at Brevard College.”

She said while working at the camp, she started to have some symptoms that she had not experienced before.

“I can remember having periods where I would get dizzy and out of breath and have to stop and wait for that to pass and move on,” Fought recalled. “I just did the, ‘Well, I am getting older. You know, maybe I’m just a little out of shape. I’m not exercising as much as I used to.’ And you make these excuses for things because they change so gradually that you don’t realize that it’s a red flag yet.”

She made a trip to her cardiologist that year, but they said her heart looked okay. So, in 2021, she took off on the adventure of a lifetime.

“We were on the Appalachian Trail, and we were attempting a thru-hike. So that would be hiking the whole trail 2,200 miles in less than 365 days,” explained Fought. “We’d been out for over three months and hiked over 1,000 miles, and I would come to a hill, and I would struggle to climb, you know, 20 steps, and I’d have to stop and catch my breath. And I’d be sweating bullets, and I’d be short of breath and having chest pain, and a day hiker who just got off the sofa would just come right past me. And, you know, that’s when I looked at my husband Clyde and just said, you know, ‘Something’s not right.’”

A Brevard, North Carolina, couple completed the Appalachian Trail September 22, 2023, after one was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

“When you’re on the trail, you’ve got hours and hours of time just to think because there’s really not much else to do,” Fought said. “And I spent a lot of time thinking about my mom and she had passed away in 2009. And I remember that about six years before she died that she had had a diagnosis of a heart condition. And I couldn’t remember a whole lot about it.”

That thought about her mom really made her think. She said she tried to fight through the symptoms but ultimately decided to get off the trail and give up on a thru-hike.

“It was heartbreaking. Yeah, absolutely heartbreaking,” she said. “I pushed myself just until I just couldn’t anymore, and I didn’t. One of the things that helped me decide was when I when I wasn’t enjoying any part of it.”

Back in civilization, she wound up at Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte.

“When I went to my cardiologist, and I said to him, I think my mom had some kind of heart condition,” Fought recalled. “I said, ‘I’m not sure what it was, but I think it was hypertrophic something’...That caught him, and he’s like, ‘What kind of cardiomyopathy?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think it was hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.’ And he went, ‘Whoa.’ You know, that got his attention.”

As it turned out, Fought’s symptoms were spot on for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, commonly known as HCM.

“It’s basically characterized by an increase in the wall muscle size of the heart. And for most of the muscles in our body, we like to have them bigger, but for the heart, we don’t want it bigger. It doesn’t work as efficiently when that heart muscle is thicker,” explained Atrium Health Sports Cardiology Director Dr. Dermot Phelan.

HCM is a genetic disease that usually manifests in the teenage years, but for Fought, she was not diagnosed until she was 55 years old.

She said when she received the diagnosis, she thought her life was going to be over, “Maybe not my life, that’s probably a little melodramatic, but my life as I knew it.”

For decades, an HCM diagnosis meant the patient was encouraged not to exercise.

“That was actually, I think, really bad advice for people. Because exercise has got an incredible amount of benefits, even outside of the heart,” Phelan said. “We’ve gone from telling people not to exercise to really emphasizing the importance of exercise for people. That taking moderate regular exercise at least five days a week is really key to preventing progression of the heart disease.”

After months of medication, therapy, and implanting a heart monitor, that new treatment plan allowed Fought to have the chance to go out and finish the once-in-a-lifetime hike she started.

She said, “Dr. Thielen just told me to listen to my body. And you know, if I’m having symptoms, slow down.”

Atrium Health Sports Cardiology Director Dr. Dermot Phelan (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

At the end of the summer, Fought and her husband got back on the trail to take on the terrain.

“It’s just it’s so hard. And it’s so hard to keep in mind in the game. You know, we live in western North Carolina, and we have beautiful terrain beautiful mountains there. And most of the Appalachian Trail looks just like that until you get to New Hampshire. And then you get above the treeline a lot, and it’s just a whole different ballgame up there,” Fought explained.

She knew completing the AT would be a highlight for her, but doing it with a heart condition made it even sweeter.

“It’s definitely been the biggest accomplishment and the one I’m most proud of because somebody asked me the other day how often I wanted to quit. And I said every single day, except maybe the last one,” she recounted.

“You really are incredibly proud of patients like Jayne who can, you know, take on a diagnosis like this, incorporate into our lives, and then achieve something like that,” said Phelan. “I mean, it’s an incredibly you have to feel proud for them and delighted for them. But, you know, this is not easy. It’s not easy for anyone, and so it takes a lot of bravery from her part to be able to face this and do the things that she’s done.”

Fought said the trail gave her more than just a sense of achievement.

“I tell people sometimes that the trail, you know, it almost killed me, but it also saved my life,” she said. “Because I think that without it, I wouldn’t have my symptoms. I would have just kept ignoring them. You know, and sweeping them under the rug.”

A North Carolina woman completed the Appalachian Trail September 22, 2023 with a heart condition. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

As an athlete, Fought said her heart condition is a new challenge that she is still getting used to but is grateful the trail helped her find.

She said, “I’d always seen myself as an athlete and someone who was always active and...I see myself as still being one, but also having a genetic heart condition.”

