MollysKids: Got a good thought? Send a card. Create a little girl’s legacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Haley Ward. Who remembers? She was a little girl in Carteret County (eastern NC) who helped make CBD oils legal in the state many years ago. Haley, her mom, and her grandmom, were all in the Governor’s office in Raleigh in 2013 when a bill in her name got signed into law.

I was there too. In the background. I watched, then reported in great detail how this law change was giving legitimate hope to parents of sick children.

Which it did. Each child’s journey is different and CBD oils don’t help everyone, but they did help Haley. Her mom, Sherena, says for YEARS, the legalization of CBD oils helped keep Haley alive.

Sadly, however, the severity of Haley’s medical issues kept adding up. Earlier this year, Sherena had to rethink her plan.

”It got to the point where my daughter’s lungs and stomach were no longer in the proper position,” Sherena said. “I had two options. I could either feed her and drown her organs, or hold her feedings and starve her. No one at UNC, Shriner’s, or Duke would do surgery to rearrange the organs until she gained weight. But, her body was burning far too many calories just trying to function, and couldn’t gain weight. At one point we thought about having a halo screwed into her skull to stretch out her spine for a few months… but with her epilepsy not being under control, that posed a huge safety issue. Too many risks with the skull and the screws. One doctor finally said, ‘At what point are we doing things FOR Haley versus TO Haley?’ That resonated. I chose to have her comfortable at home instead of putting her through anymore.”

Haley was put into Hospice in July. She died on September 15th.

”I cry for her, and for my mother,” she said. “My mom passed away two years ago this December. My grandmother this past April. I was so fortunate to have them both, but I do not think they would be able to deal with this. I sit here looking at Haley’s urn and can’t believe that’s all that’s left of my baby girl. I mean, other than her belongings, is there not a legacy behind the life of this child?”

Sherena was so busy trying to be a single mom taking care of a very sick but loving girl, AND for a long time trying to change state law to help other kids, she never stopped to document her own daughter’s life and legacy. She just never thought, she says, about writing it down.

”Thanksgiving and Christmas were times of year that Haley loved,” Sherena said. “Everything now reminds me of her. She’s always on my mind. We should be doing Thanksgiving crafts and baking.”

Okay. You guys. You still reading? Please, I hope so. Stick with me.

Here’s an idea:

#MollysKids is filled with heart-full people. So... let’s any of us reading this who feel compelled to do so... create a written legacy of Haley, for Sherena.

How? By sending a letter or card to Sherena about how Haley impacted lives. Even if you didn’t know her. Maybe you now have CBD oils for your own uphill medical battle. Maybe you know a child who used them or uses them and you want to thank Haley for her efforts in making them legal. Maybe you’re someone who remembers the journey years ago and how much Haley was the face of the debate. In whatever way you might want to write something... send a card to Sherena.

To you, a card and some words might not mean much.

To a grieving, lonely mother? Who has lost the three main women around her? A card from a stranger can make an entire week.”It feels like if I were to have a collection of condolences from her network, I’d have something to hold close to my heart,” Sherena said.

“It’d help me to see and read how Haley positively impacted others. Her legacy from other’s point of view.”

Done. Let’s do this.

All cards can be mailed to this address:

”Haley’s Legacy”206 Abaco Drive Cape Carteret, NC 28584

Ready… Set… Go. Great project to do over a Thanksgiving break.

Sherena: I’ll print out this article and drop it in the mail. Maybe that’ll start you off. Others will hopefully come.

And, for what it’s worth, if you haven’t yet put anything into words about your beautiful daughter… try. Even if you never show anyone. Can be healthy for you just to write and get it out.

More pictures below. Thank you guys in advance.

#MollysKids

