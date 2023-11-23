PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man originally charged for stealing car, leading police on pursuit, now faces charges of sex crimes in three counties

Devan Allen Brown was originally charged in October following a chase, but now new charges have been added.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces a long list of charges related to sex crimes and other crimes in three counties.

Devan Allen Brown, 30, was originally arrested in October, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, simple assault, injury to personal property, possession of a stolen vehicle, impaired driving, injury to real property, resist/obstruct/delay, driving while license revoked, and felony flee to elude arrest.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a China Grove police officer saw the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. That turned into a pursuit on Highway 29 South. The car then reportedly crashed. Brown then turned around and headed north while driving in the southbound lanes.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit, according to the report. The deputy was able to stop the car using a pit maneuver. Brown was then apprehended after attempting to run from the scene.

Now additional charges have been added that include felony child abuse, child abuse-sexual act, taking indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of first degree sexual offense.

The charges relate to incidents in Cabarrus, Davidson, and Rowan counties.

Bond is now set at $546,000.

