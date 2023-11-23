Man originally charged for stealing car, leading police on pursuit, now faces charges of sex crimes in three counties

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces a long list of charges related to sex crimes and other crimes in three counties.

Devan Allen Brown, 30, was originally arrested in October, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, simple assault, injury to personal property, possession of a stolen vehicle, impaired driving, injury to real property, resist/obstruct/delay, driving while license revoked, and felony flee to elude arrest.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a China Grove police officer saw the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. That turned into a pursuit on Highway 29 South. The car then reportedly crashed. Brown then turned around and headed north while driving in the southbound lanes.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit, according to the report. The deputy was able to stop the car using a pit maneuver. Brown was then apprehended after attempting to run from the scene.

Now additional charges have been added that include felony child abuse, child abuse-sexual act, taking indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of first degree sexual offense.

The charges relate to incidents in Cabarrus, Davidson, and Rowan counties.

Bond is now set at $546,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.