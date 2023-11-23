PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Local business ‘704 Shop’ coming to Charlotte Airport

‘704 Shop,’ an original lifestyle brand, will open on Monday, Nov. 27, on the A/B connector.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport has welcomed another local business to its building.

704 Shop,’ an original lifestyle brand, will open on Monday, Nov. 27, on the A/B connector.

“You’ve been asking for more Charlotte-centric apparel, and we’ve been listening,” an airport spokesperson wrote.

The shop’s flagship location can be found along Camden Road in the historic South End.

Founded by three former UNC Charlotte students, the 704 Shop aims to bring together ‘hometown pride and premium streetwear products.’

