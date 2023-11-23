LaMelo Ball, Hornets rally from 19-point deficit to hand Wizards their 7th straight loss, 117-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 34 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 19-point deficit to hand the Washington Wizards their seventh straight loss, 117-114 on Wednesday night.

Miles Bridges had a season-high 33 points and 11 rebounds, and Mark Williams added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte.

Ball had 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds in the fourth quarter, and Bridges hit a step-back 3 with 47 seconds left to put Charlotte ahead for good.

Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 24 points for the Wizards (2-12), who went cold early in the fourth quarter.

It was the second straight game the Hornets (5-9) pulled off a big comeback. They battled back from 18 points down to beat the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday night.

Ball came into the game averaging 32 points over the last eight games and stayed hot with six 3-pointers and some highlight-reel assists.

The Wizards led 56-49 at halftime after Corey Kispert hit a shot from just inside the halfcourt line to beat the buzzer.

The Wizards opened the second half on an 8-0 run and went ahead 81-62 late in the third quarter behind Kuzma — and suddenly it was looking a lot like the Wizards’ 132-116 blowout of the Hornets on Nov. 10.

But the Hornets battled to take the lead with about five minutes left in the fourth as Ball — still playing with a bandage over a neck tattoo that the NBA says violates its rules against commercial logos — took over.

The All-Star point guard found Williams in the low post with a no-look pass and then drove the lane and fed Williams for a perfectly-placed alley-oop pass between two defenders. Ball knocked down two more 3-pointers as the Hornets inched closer.

Ball then gave Charlotte the lead by finding a cutting Bridges for a layup.

After Bridges’ go-ahead 3 — which was similar to his shot that beat the Celtics with 6.6 seconds left in overtime — Daniel Gafford cut the lead to one with a layup. Ball then made two free throws with 17 seconds left with the crowd chanting “MVP! MVP!”

Kuzma had a chance to tie the game, but missed a long 3-pointer as the clock was winding down.

The Hornets played without P.J. Washington, Terry Rozier, Nick Richards, Cody Martin, Frank Ntilikina and James Bouknight due to injuries.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Milwaukee on Friday night.

