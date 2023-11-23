‘A happy celebration:’ Truist Field kicks off 4th annual Light the Knights festival in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Charlotte Knights first conceived of the Light the Knights festival, it was during the pandemic in 2020 when the team’s season was canceled.

So a new tradition in Uptown was born, one that would bring the city together for a new way to share some holiday cheer.

“I think it’s become a tradition, and every year we’re going to continue to build upon this great experience,” team spokesperson Tommy Viola said.

In the fourth year, the event has expanded to include 22 local vendors in the Christmas marketplace. There are also more lanes for snowtubing in the outfield, and the ice skating rink has been moved to the center of the field for the hockey games coming to Truist Field this winter.

The annual event also gives families from near and far a unique way to ring in the holidays underneath the lights of Uptown Charlotte.

“It makes Christmas, Christmas,” said Sue Lanting, visiting from Arizona to see her family. “Starting with a happy celebration with the family and all the lights, food, and fun.”

The full calendar of Light the Knights days and hours can be found on the Knights website.

