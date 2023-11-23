PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘A happy celebration:’ Truist Field kicks off 4th annual Light the Knights festival in Uptown

A new tradition in Uptown was born, one that would bring the city together for a new way to share some holiday cheer.
Hundreds gathered in Uptown Charlotte on Wed. Nov. 22 to ice skate, snow tube, and enjoy the...
Hundreds gathered in Uptown Charlotte on Wed. Nov. 22 to ice skate, snow tube, and enjoy the Christmas lights at the 4th annual Light the Knights festival at Truist Field.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Charlotte Knights first conceived of the Light the Knights festival, it was during the pandemic in 2020 when the team’s season was canceled.

So a new tradition in Uptown was born, one that would bring the city together for a new way to share some holiday cheer.

“I think it’s become a tradition, and every year we’re going to continue to build upon this great experience,” team spokesperson Tommy Viola said.

In the fourth year, the event has expanded to include 22 local vendors in the Christmas marketplace. There are also more lanes for snowtubing in the outfield, and the ice skating rink has been moved to the center of the field for the hockey games coming to Truist Field this winter.

The annual event also gives families from near and far a unique way to ring in the holidays underneath the lights of Uptown Charlotte.

“It makes Christmas, Christmas,” said Sue Lanting, visiting from Arizona to see her family. “Starting with a happy celebration with the family and all the lights, food, and fun.”

The full calendar of Light the Knights days and hours can be found on the Knights website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Kim Goodman, 20, was stabbed to death by her 14-year-old neighbor in 1983.
Family of woman murdered in Iredell Co. in 1983 fights to keep killer in prison

Latest News

#MollysKids: Got a good thought? Send a card. Create a little girl's legacy
#MollysKids: Got a good thought? Send a card. Create a little girl’s legacy
Davidson football player going viral on X.
Davidson’s Barclay Briggs going viral for ‘draft announcement’ post
Levine Middle College High
AP African American Studies Course Makes Its Way to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
homeless at shopping center
West Charlotte neighbors concerned about their local shopping center