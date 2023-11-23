PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Davidson's Barclay Briggs going viral for ‘draft announcement’ post

Davidson football player going viral on X.
Davidson football player going viral on X.(Barclay Briggs Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An intriguing draft prospect, well at least on social media, has gone viral in his post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing his “decision to enter the NFL Draft.”

A senior offensive lineman at Davidson College Barclay Briggs is a backup offensive lineman for the Wildcats and announced on X that he would be entering the NFL Draft. Briggs jokingly says “I will provide roughly zero on-field value for an NFL franchise, but I’d probably be pretty fun to have around.”

His post on X has over 7.6 million views with over 26K likes on the post and 3.8K retweets.

The senior from Houston, Texas thanked his family, coaches, Oprah Winfrey, his teammates and Winston Churchill in the viral post.

It has got the attention of thousands of people including future NFL Hall of Famer JJ Watt.

