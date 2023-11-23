PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Check Your Ticket! Someone in NC won $1M from Powerball

Someone in North Carolina won $1,000,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Someone in North Carolina won $1,000,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Someone in North Carolina won $1,000,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets!

Someone in North Carolina won $1,000,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The $2 ticket was bought at the Fast Mart on South Main Street in Harnett County.

The $1 million win was the third in N.C. in less than a week.

If you win, you have 180 from the drawing to claim your prize.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina

Latest News

Her good luck occurred Nov. 8.
Holiday Happiness: Charlotte woman pockets $100K lottery win
Voting begins today in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury Community Appearance Commission Holiday décor contest underway
UNC Charlotte Professor Dr. Steven G. Rogelberg spoke to over 120 business leaders at the Rowan...
‘Meetings Matter’ research shared at Rowan Chamber breakfast
A job fair was recently held for veterans in Rowan County.
Saluting new beginnings: Military talent focus in Rowan Co.