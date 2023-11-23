Check Your Ticket! Someone in NC won $1M from Powerball

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets!

Someone in North Carolina won $1,000,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The $2 ticket was bought at the Fast Mart on South Main Street in Harnett County.

The $1 million win was the third in N.C. in less than a week.

If you win, you have 180 from the drawing to claim your prize.

