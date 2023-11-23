AP African American Studies Course Makes Its Way to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Advanced Placement African American Studies course some call it controversial is being piloted in about 800 schools nationwide. The program has received pushback from politicians and parents claiming the course will indoctrinate students and will push a certain agenda. That same course is also being piloted in nine Charlotte Mecklenburg High Schools. Students who attend Levine Middle College High School will take the class next semester.

“I am going to get a better understanding of not only what I go through today,” Levine Middle College High School Senior Braeden Miller said. “But what’s come before me and how we’ve evolutionized as a people and we keep pushing because the job is not finished.”

The other CMS schools participating in the pilot are Myers Park, South Mecklenburg, West Charlotte, Harding University, Ardrey Kell, Mallard Creek, Palisades, and Rocky River High Schools. Over the summer some CMS teachers traveled to Howard University in Washington, DC to learn how to prepare to teach the class. The teachers say they were told to prepare for pushback.

“I think it was our consultant who said the news came in,” Palisades HS Teacher Nicole Simmons said. “And wanted to see him teaching about the Black Panther Party - as if there was some threat or danger or if he was recruiting the students.”

Simmons is teaching the class currently. She tells WBTV that after that conversation she was ready to deal with any situation concerning teaching the class. Kim Tuttle will teach AP African American Studies next semester at Levine Middle College High School. She is ready to clear up any misunderstandings people may have about the intent of this course.

“I as a teacher,” AP African American Studies Teacher Kim Tuttle said. “Want the community to know is it is not about indoctrination, not about critical race theory. It is not that because if we could indoctrinate our students - it would be to come to class on time, put away their cell phones, and pay attention in class - that’s what I would do. This class is about history because African American History is American history.”

The course will consist of 79 topics broken down into four units. Those units are Origins of the African Diaspora, Freedom, Enslavement and Resistance, The Practice of Freedom, and Movements and Debates.

“It’s not an easy course,” Tuttle said. “But it’s one that which our students love, and they are running to be a part of.”

The school district hopes this will motivate more Black students to sign up for an AP course. Throughout the district, only 2,405 Black students are enrolled in an AP class.

“We are now providing kids with content that they feel connected to,” Tuttle said. “We teach about so many countries, so many religions, ethnicities but we’ve always left this out because it is something that we are afraid to talk about.”

Tuttle and Simmons will continue to give feedback to see if there is any room for improvement in teaching the course. They say this course is becoming so popular Canada is interested in implementing this course inside its schools.

