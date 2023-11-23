Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child.

The sheriff’s office issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman.

Coleman is a Black female, approximately 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights, and black and white sneakers. The Amber Alert stated there is a mole in her right arm pit that could help with identifying her.

It is believed she is with her father, Dyatsy Oneal Coleman.

He has been described as a 37-year-old, Black male, standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve thermal, a blue zip-up coat and blue jeans along with black, white, and red Fila sneakers.

Coleman has also had surgery on one of his thumbs due to an extra finger at birth.

He has a 2009 champagne-colored Nissan Murano registered in his name with a North Carolina license plate that has the following tag number: KHS6596. According to the Amber Alert release, he could be heading to Newton Grove, Faison or the Clinton area of North Carolina. His car has been described as having blacked out rims or tires.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to call 911, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 910-893-9111, or highway patrol.

