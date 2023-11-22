PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina

The exhibit on the campus of NC Wesleyan University features more than 75 paintings.
10 perfect gifts for anyone who loves Bob Ross
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the world's largest Bob Ross painting exhibit.(tcw-kltv)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy little clouds have made their way to North Carolina, where the world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now.

Running now through Jan. 4, 2024, the exhibit, which features more than 75 paintings, is open at the Mims Gallery inside NC Wesleyan University’s Dunn Center.

In addition to it being the biggest in the world, it is also the first Ross exhibit in North Carolina, organizers say.

Patrons can choose time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. daily until tickets are sold out.

Tickets are $15 per person and children under five get in free. They can be purchased here.

Ross is best known for his instructional art show “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from January 1983 to May 1994.

Related: First painting from Bob Ross show ‘The Joy of Painting’ listed for $10 million

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
Drug dealer sentenced in 2022 fentanyl death in Union Co., DA says
WBTV News at Noon
I-485 ramp reopened after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the two...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives search for duo responsible for armed robbery at Charlotte arcade
He was convicted earlier this week of second-degree murder and other charges.
Drug dealer sentenced in 2022 fentanyl death in Union Co., DA says