PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman killed in deadly car crash in Watauga County

The 77-year-old woman died at the scene, others involved were not seriously injured.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZIONVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 77-yearold woman in Watauga County.

According to officials, around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 they responded to US 421 near Silverleaf Road.

State Highway Patrol stated that a Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on US 421 and then crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry traveling southbound.

Officials stated that the crash caused the Camry to collide with a third vehicle, a Subaru Outback, also traveling southbound.

The driver of the Legacy was identified as Sarah May Watson, 77, and she died at the scene, officials said. A passenger was transported to Watauga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Mitsael Palecios, 58, the driver of the Camry was transported to Watauga Medical Center as well with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials stated that the driver of the Outback was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were apprehended and are being charged.
Rowan Co. deputies involved in 120 mile-an-hour chase with juveniles
CMPD said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the case and there is no threat...
CMPD: Man shot, killed after car break-in confrontation at Charlotte hotel, suspect in custody
To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
WBTV
Deputies: Man shot and killed at makeshift gun range in Iredell County
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is recovering, according to police.
Police investigating after man shot in Salisbury

Latest News

The 7-year-old is a light-skinned male juvenile last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey...
MISSING: Concord Police searching for 7-year-old boy
Police Lights
Police chase ends in crash, suspect tied to multiple larceny cases in custody, officials say
(WBTV File)
NC Hwy. 105 near Broadstone Road back open after rockslide
Gastonia Fire Department responding to 2-alarm fire on Cox Road
Gastonia Fire Department responded to 2-alarm fire at abandoned motel on Cox Road