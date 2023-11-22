Woman killed in deadly car crash in Watauga County
The 77-year-old woman died at the scene, others involved were not seriously injured.
ZIONVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 77-yearold woman in Watauga County.
According to officials, around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 they responded to US 421 near Silverleaf Road.
State Highway Patrol stated that a Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on US 421 and then crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry traveling southbound.
Officials stated that the crash caused the Camry to collide with a third vehicle, a Subaru Outback, also traveling southbound.
The driver of the Legacy was identified as Sarah May Watson, 77, and she died at the scene, officials said. A passenger was transported to Watauga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Mitsael Palecios, 58, the driver of the Camry was transported to Watauga Medical Center as well with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials stated that the driver of the Outback was not injured.
