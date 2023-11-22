Transforming leftover Thanksgiving turkey into delicious dishes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many families, it’s a yearly occurrence...plenty of Thanksgiving food is made and plenty of it gets left over.

To help make the best use of leftovers this year, Chef Tim “The Brew Chef” Schafer dropped by the QC Kitchen to turn turkey into a delicious tetrazzini and casserole.

Fortunately for us, he shared his recipe, which can be found below.

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 Tablespoon garlic, minced

1 small white onion, small dice

4 stalks celery, small dice

8 ounces white mushrooms, sliced

2 ounces cream sherry

2 ounces sherry or brown ale

3 Tablespoons flour

2 cups chicken or turkey broth, hot

1 cup heavy cream, warm

1 cup sour cream

4 cups roasted turkey, diced or shredded

1 cup frozen peas

Flat leaf parsley, chopped

Fresh basil, torn

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ cup bacon, crumbled

1 Cup Monterey jack, shredded

½ cup parmesan, grated

1 cup coarse breadcrumbs, seasoned

1 pound pasta or noodles, cooked

Directions:

In a heavy bottom 4 quart pot heat the butter over medium high heat. Stir in the garlic, onions, and celery until tender then add the mushrooms. Stir and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the wine or beer and cook until almost gone. Add the flour and stir well to incorporate and cook over low to medium heat for a couple of minutes stirring constantly. Add the hot broth and stir vigorously to incorporate and bring to a simmer. Stir in the warm cream and sour cream and bring to a simmer. Add the turkey, stir, and continue to simmer for 5 minutes. Add peas, parsley, basil, salt, pepper, and bacon and bring to a simmer. Toss the pasta in the sauce and place it all into a large, buttered casserole dish. Top evenly with the bacon, cheese, and breadcrumbs. Bake in a preheated 350⁰ oven for 30 minutes. Let the casserole rest for 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Related: Hosting etiquette tips with The Poise Group

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.