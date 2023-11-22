PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Traffic backs up as holiday travel kicks into high gear

By Ron Lee
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s one of the busiest travel days of the entire year both on the roadways and at the airport.

AAA said they expect more than 1.5 million travelers in North Carolina to make the Thanksgiving weekend journey this week, and it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

Hundreds of cars have been seen backed up trying to get to Charlotte Douglas International Airport all day.

Brook Perry works for a contract company for a major airline. She’s been here a total of eight days before the holiday travel meatgrinder got here.

“It has been super-hectic; lines have been long, flights canceled, standbys,” Perry said.

But amazingly inside the terminal while its busy, it’s been running like a well-oiled machine.

“Travel’s been kinda light. Maybe this evening it’ll pick up,” airport worker Kyle Aiken said.

Flights seem to be running on schedule and a new TSA checkpoint has people running through security at breakneck speeds. The issue hasn’t been in the terminal – it’s outside.

Gay Rudisill said traffic getting to the terminal was so bad, that many drivers decided to bail out on foot and hoof it to the airport to try to catch their flights.

“People apparently decided to walk because they had to wait for busses and stuff,” she explained.

Shaterika Parks saw the same thing.

“There was even a guy that got out of the car and ran to the airport, and he actually clearly made it before we got here,” she said

Drivers say the wait to park is something they weren’t ready for.

A quick check outside tells the tale. Cars backed up for blocks as commuters made their way to ever-disappearing parking spaces. An endeavor that’s quickly fleeting.

“The traffic so far coming here has been kinda hectic I’ll be honest with you about that,” Justin Bennett said.

But at the end of it all, friends, family and a lot of fun.

“How excited are you to be going up there for Thanksgiving? Like super excited,” a young Courtney McCallum said.

