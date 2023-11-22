PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NWS: Tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night

It happened off Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.
A tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night.
A tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, S.C. (WBTV) - A weak tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado began at 8:46 p.m. and ended within a minute. It happened off Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.

Officials say the brief vortex split a tree and downed a few limbs. No injuries were reported.

The NWS estimated wind speeds peaked at 75 mph, and the storm traveled ten yards.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident

Latest News

7 day
Rain moves east by Thanksgiving
WBTV News at Noon
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast | Nov. 22, 2023
Some lingering showers could start the day on Wednesday.
Forecast to clear up ahead of Thanksgiving
Showers will briefly return tomorrow afternoon as a disturbance rolls through.
Wednesday Morning: Cool and showery