PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Talking turkey over the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year.
More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Turkey Time is here, which means many are scrambling to get their Thanksgiving meals wrapped up.

For those twisted up in turkey trouble, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open for its 42nd year. More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year, with some questions a bit stranger than others.

To break it all down, Karen Wilcher, a Turkey Talk-Line expert, joined the show.

To access the hotline, which is open through Christmas Eve, you can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL, text 844-877-3456 or a launch an instant live chat on Butterball’s website.

Related: Transforming leftover Thanksgiving turkey into delicious dishes

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
2 hurt after van, tractor-trailer hit head-on in Anson Co., closure expected to last hours

Latest News

More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year.
Talking turkey over the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line
The Brew Chef showed us how to use leftover turkey to make a tetrazzini and casserole.
Transforming leftover Thanksgiving turkey into delicious dishes
The Brew Chef showed us how to use leftover turkey to make a tetrazzini and casserole.
Transforming leftover Thanksgiving turkey into delicious dishes
Chef Greg Collier and Charles Grier talk to QC Life about the kid culinary event
The first ever COOK 4 KIPP takes place Nov. 28