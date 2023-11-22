Statesville police say traffic stop led to gun and drug charges

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent traffic stop in Statesville led to gun and drug charges against three juveniles, and the recovery of a loaded gun.

According to a press release, on Thursday, November 16, the Statesville Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit made a significant arrest following a routine traffic stop on Salisbury Highway. An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, initiating an investigation that resulted in the discovery of illegal guns and drugs.

Police say that when the officer approached the vehicle, the officer noticed a passenger in the rear of the car making a “suspicious movement and leaning out of sight.”

The subsequent investigation revealed that none of the occupants had identification, and they were unable to provide information about the vehicle’s ownership.

Assisting officers were called to the scene, and the passenger who made the suspicious movement was asked to get out of the car. Upon opening the door, an officer observed the handle of a handgun protruding from under the driver’s seat. The individual was detained, and the loaded firearm was safely secured by the officers.

Further inspection of the vehicle uncovered 245 grams of marijuana, that police say was packaged for sale. The officers also visited the registered owner’s home, only to discover that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day.

All three occupants of the vehicle were determined to be juveniles, prompting the officers to contact their parents for immediate pickup. Juvenile petitions will be pursued through the Department of Juvenile Justice, outlining the charges for each individual:

-the first and second juveniles will be charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

-the third juvenile will face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, and resist, obstruct, delay.

“The Statesville Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community and will continue proactive efforts to address criminal activities,” the release said. “We appreciate the cooperation of the community in reporting suspicious activities, which aids us in maintaining a secure environment for all residents.”

