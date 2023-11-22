Sheriff: Drug bust near Iredell Co. school nets over $85K in narcotics, 2 arrested

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two convicted felons have been charged with multiple felony drug charges after a drug bust netted over $85,000 in narcotics seized, authorities said.

On Tuesday, investigators with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Yadkin Street in west Statesville. The home is across from a school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donte Carroll and Aaron Carroll were arrested for numerous felony-related narcotics warrants.

In October, investigators began making undercover purchases of meth totaling 2.1 pounds from the two suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

When law enforcement agencies executed the search warrant they seized over 1.6 pounds of meth, 16.2 grams of fentanyl, 16.8 grams of ecstasy, 300.4 grams of marijuana and over $85,000 in cash, officials stated.

The fentanyl was enough to kill over 4,000 people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said they also seized a vehicle used by Aaron Carroll to deliver the drugs.

“These career felons were actively selling drugs mere feet away from a school playground. The danger these felons put the school children and staff members in is unimaginable,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said. “Between those who are addicted to drugs coming to this residence to purchase drugs and other types of crimes where firearms are present near drug houses, the consequences could have been horrific. We worked very hard to rid this neighborhood of this menace. We will continue to work on ongoing undercover drug investigations across Iredell County”.

Aaron Carroll was charged with two counts of felony trafficking by possession, felony trafficking by sell, felony trafficking by transportation, felony trafficking by delivery, two counts of felony trafficking or possession within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Aaron Carroll (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and is held on $3.2 million in secured bond.

Donte Carrol was charged with five counts of felony trafficking by possession, four counts of felony trafficking by sell, four counts of felony trafficking by by transportation, four felony trafficking by delivery, five counts of felony trafficking or possession within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of felony conspiracy and felony trafficking fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donte Carroll (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

He was also transported to Iredell County Detention Center and is being held on $7.5 million secured bond.

