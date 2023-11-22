Salisbury Community Appearance Commission Holiday décor contest underway

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission (CAC) has announced the 2023 Downtown Holiday Décor Contest. Since 2004, the CAC has had the honor of selecting the Downtown Holiday Decoration Awards for Salisbury’s downtown businesses.

This year, they are putting a new twist on the decorating contest by asking the community to choose the winners.

Community members can submit their vote by visiting //www.salisburync.gov/holidaydecor. Voting will begin the day of the Tis’ the Season Spectacular Parade on Wednesday, November 22, and end on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and the CAC will give prizes to two lucky participants as an appreciation for voting. The raffle is included in the holiday decor voting form.

