Rockwell man arrested on charges involving sexual activity with children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with sex crimes involving children as the alleged victims.

According to records at the Rowan County Detention Center, Edwin Raul Aguilera-quiroz, 41, was charged with the felony count of taking indecent liberties with children.

Aguilera-quiroz was arrested in the 100 block of Watson Lane in Rockwell just before midnight on Tuesday.

Bond is set at $250,000. Aguilera-quiroz is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.