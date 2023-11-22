PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rockwell man arrested on charges involving sexual activity with children

Edwin Raul Aguilera-quiroz was arrested in Rockwell in Tuesday night.
Edwin Raul Aguilera-quiroz was arrested in Rockwell in Tuesday night.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with sex crimes involving children as the alleged victims.

According to records at the Rowan County Detention Center, Edwin Raul Aguilera-quiroz, 41, was charged with the felony count of taking indecent liberties with children.

Aguilera-quiroz was arrested in the 100 block of Watson Lane in Rockwell just before midnight on Tuesday.

Bond is set at $250,000. Aguilera-quiroz is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
2 hurt after van, tractor-trailer hit head-on in Anson Co., closure expected to last hours

Latest News

YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 22: Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22 during...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for final race of 2023 season
Voting begins today in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury Community Appearance Commission Holiday décor contest underway
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, initiating an investigation that resulted...
Statesville police say traffic stop led to gun and drug charges
Charlotte-Douglas International Airport crowd
‘Be prepared for delays’: Passengers experience long wait times during busy travel period
power outage generic
Thousands without power in Lake Wylie area